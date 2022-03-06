NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The body of retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato is back in Las Vegas. A procession was held for Lovato starting in Albuquerque around 11:30 Sunday morning.

His body was escorted back to Las Vegas by members from Albuquerque Fire Rescue, APD, state police, and other first responders. Lovato and Santa Fe Polic Officer Robert Duran were killed on Wednesday after a woman police say lied about a kidnapping and carjacking which led to a chase on I-25, ending in the deadly crash.

Lovato leaves behind his wife, kids, and grandchildren.