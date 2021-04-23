Body of missing Nevada man located in Chama Wilderness

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A Reno, Nevada man’s body has been located in a New Mexico forest after being missing for about five months. Paul Silvas went missing in the Chama Wilderness area near Abiquiu at the beginning of December.

Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office confirms that his body was discovered by two campers on April 19. They say the body was hung up on some debris in the river bed. At this time it’s unclear how far he was from where his truck was found.

Silvas’ dog Snoopy was rescued after more than a month on his own out in the wild. The dog was discovered nearby his owner’s truck. Animal Control brought the dog to Española Humane where he was in the shelter’s care for about six weeks before a Reno woman who knows Silvas brought him home.

No other information has been released at this time.