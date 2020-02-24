Live Now
Body of fallen soldier leaves Las Cruces

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces community said its final goodbye to a soldier killed in Afghanistan.

The body of Sergeant First Class Antonio Rodriguez was transported from Las Cruces on Monday morning. Veterans saluted the motorcade as it headed to an El Paso airport.

Military officials say Rodriguez died earlier this month when a rogue Afghan policeman ambushed his special forces unit.

Family and friends held local services for Rodriquez last week. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on March 3.

