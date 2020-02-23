Body matching missing Farmington woman found in Arizona

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The body of a New Mexico woman missing for more than a month could have been found in Arizona.

Sheriff’s Deputies in Coconino County, Arizona found a female’s body near Flagstaff, matching the general description of Sasha Krause. She’s the 27-year-old Mennonite woman who was last seen in January at her church in Farmington where she worked.

Meanwhile, Krause’s family posted on Facebook, claiming that Sasha was found dead. However, San Juan County detectives say they won’t be able to identify the body until it’s confirmed by an autopsy planned for Monday.