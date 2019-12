MEADOW LAKE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities say a body was found under a couch in a field in Valencia County.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to an area near Meadow Lake where the body was found Sunday afternoon. They could not confirm the age or gender of the person found.

At this time the investigation is still active with assistance from New Mexico State Police and the Office of the Medical Examiner.