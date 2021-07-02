Body found in Nevada confirmed to be missing Farmington woman

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cecelia Finona | Image courtesy the Farmington Police Department

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The body of a woman reported missing more than two years ago in Farmington has been found. The Farmington Police Department says the remains of Cecelia Finona were found in Clark County, Nevada back in February. They confirmed her identity on Wednesday.

Jerry Jay | Image courtesy Farmington Police Department

She was reported missing on June 1, 2019, after she was last seen by family members on May 30, 2019, and investigators say they had reason to fear for Finona’s safety because of evidence found at her home. Her boyfriend, Jerry Jay, 59, is charged with her kidnapping and murder. In June 2019, he was arrested in Nevada for credit card fraud and is still is custody.

The Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe issued the following statement Friday regarding the case:

“Today we have very mixed feelings. This marks the ending of two years of searching, and we’re deeply saddened at the outcome. We will continue working as we have since the day she disappeared to ensure the person responsible for this is held accountable. We offer our most heartfelt condolences to Cecelia’s family and friends.”

