Bobcat rescued from top of electrical pole in Dona Ana Co.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a rough day for a bobcat in Dona Ana County. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish was called to an area off Topaz Road northeast of Las Cruces on Tuesday evening.

Residents saw the bobcat at the top of an electric pole near a live electrical wire and notified Dept. of Game and Fish and the El Paso Electric Company. County officials used a bucket truck and EPE de-energized the wires to make the rescue possible.

According to Dona Ana County, the required outage lasted for an hour and impacted 42 customers. “This level of coordination and support from all entities involved to safely rescue this bobcat really exemplifies our partnership and passion we share for our community and the customers we serve,” said El Paso Electric CEO Kelly Tomblin in a press release.

Officers managed to bring the cat down and into a cage. The bobcat was released on Wednesday in the remote Lake Valley area near Hillsboro in the Gila National Forest.

“The operation went well, especially considering how quickly it came together,” said Sgt. Chris Ortega from the Dept. of Game and Fish in a news release,. “I’m humbled by the number of people that were willing to assist our department in our efforts to safely remove the animal. The level of interest from the public was outstanding and demonstrates the combined passion individuals have in the protection of wildlife in our state.”

The Dept. of Game and Fish urges the public to avoid approaching wildlife or getting too close to wildlife as advancing near animals is dangerous and causes additional stress on the animal.