Board votes to cancel 2021 Eastern Navajo Fair due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Eastern Navajo Fair Board unanimously voted to cancel the 2021 Eastern Navajo Fair that was scheduled for July 22 through July 25, 2021. According to a press release from the board, due to ongoing and increasing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, they felt this was the best way to proceed.

The Eastern Navajo Fair Board stated they must do their part to do what is best for the health of the community, exhibitors, professional rodeo athletes, community organizations, and fairgoers. The press release explains the board is looking forward to start working on planning the 2022 Eastern Navajo Fair and will use the additional time constructively.

The board is seeking to fill volunteer fair coordinator positions including concession and vending, veteran’s events, song and dance, and safety. Those interested are asked to submit letters of interest and questions to Rebecca Becenti, ENF board secretary at rbecenti.enf2020@gmail.com.