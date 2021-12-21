Bluewater Lake State Park temporarily closed to boating

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Recent winter weather conditions have created unsafe lake surface conditions resulting in the temporary closure of Bluewater Lake to boating and ice fishing. The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, State Parks Division reports that the lake is currently closed to all watercraft including canoes, kayaks, inflatables, and all types of motorboats.

The department states in a news release that park staff will continue to monitor ice conditions for ice fishing. Officials report that while boat ramp access is closed, the park continues to remain open for day use and camping.

Additionally, hiking trails are open at the park. Updated lake conditions can be found online on the park’s webpage and by calling the park office at 505-876-2391.