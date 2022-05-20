NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico is donating $100,000 to the All Together New Mexico Fund to support wildfire relief efforts. The money will go to emergency shelter, food and water distribution, and other critical services to people who have been affected by the wildfires.

“At BCBSNM, we are committed to supporting our fellow New Mexicans. That’s why we’re donating needed supplies and funds to those impacted by the disastrous wildfires in our state,” said Janice Torrez, BCBSNM President in a release.

BCBSNM have also donated food, clothing and other supplies to both Sandoval County Fire and Rescue and Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue. Those departments will deliver the donations to people in need.

BCBSNM has been assisting its members who have been impacted by the fires by: