SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Flu activity continues to stay high in the U.S. and there’s still time to get a free flu shot. This is the fourth consecutive week that flu activity has increased.

Health officials estimate that 250,000 people have been hospitalized and 14,000 have died this flu season. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico are offering free flu shots at the Roundhouse on Friday.

The clinic will run until 2 p.m.