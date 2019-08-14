Blue-algae bloom prompts closure of Abiquiu Lake

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- Testing should provide results on current toxicity levels in Abiquiu Lake following the discovery of blue-green algae bloom.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shut down the lake after rangers patrolling the area discovered suspicious-looking coloring in certain parts of the water.

Tests revealed the coloring is the result of a blue-green algae bloom. Officials say biologists have been testing the lake’s toxicity levels and it will remain closed until further notice.

Officials say the blue-green algae blooms can lead to health problems for both humans and animals if ingested due to cyanobacteria. Exposure to the skin can result in blisters and rashes.

Toxicity test results are expected Wednesday.