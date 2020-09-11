Bloomfield, San Juan Fire Departments to hand out food boxes

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) –  Friday night, the Bloomfield and San Juan County fire departments will be handing out food boxes in the Blanco area to families in need. They have 300 boxes available at the First Baptist Church in Bloomfield on a first-come, first-serve basis.

  • Blanco Elementary located at 7313 US-64, Blanco, New Mexico from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are no requirements to get one but they do ask you to stay in your car while a volunteer loads it. Only one box per car. Organizers say social distancing will be observed and volunteers will be wearing personal protective equipment.

