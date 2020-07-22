Bloomfield police accepting applications for new program

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – Teens in the Bloomfield area can now apply for the police department’s new youth engagement program. The year-long program called Empowered is for 14 to 17-year-olds. They’ll learn skills like self-defense, situational awareness and how to be a good witness. The police department says the goal is to teach students how to react in situations to reduce cases where teens are victims of crime at home, school or work. Applications are due August 3.

