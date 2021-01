BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico dad with quite a talent is at it again. Alan Wolfard took advantage of the latest storm in Bloomfield to create a Captain America snowman in his front yard.

Story continues below

Captain America made of snow by Alan Wolfard and family on Jan. 20, 2021 | Courtesy of Alan Wolfard

Captain America made of snow by Alan Wolfard and family on Jan. 20, 2021 | Courtesy of Alan Wolfard

Captain America made of snow by Alan Wolfard and family on Jan. 20, 2021 | Courtesy of Alan Wolfard

Wolfard and his family used totes to stack the snow and then sculpted it with a barbeque grill spatula. Last year, Wolfard built a 9-foot Wonder Woman and an 8-foot Batman.