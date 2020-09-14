Bloomfield firefighter rescues goat stuck in tree

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters are used to rescuing cats stuck in a tree but not goats. However, that’s what Bloomfield firefighters had to do. Lieutenant Rutter had to climb up into the tree and bring the goat, named Kijo, back down to safety.

Kijo’s mom says she loves to play in the trees but this time, she was afraid to jump down because she went too high and the tree was wet. When she’s not playing in trees, Kijo loves to dress as a princess and a taco. Kijo’s mom says she’s grateful the firefighter saved her spoiled baby.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss