Bloomfield firefighter rescues goat stuck in tree

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters are used to rescuing cats stuck in a tree but not goats. However, that’s what Bloomfield firefighters had to do. Lieutenant Rutter had to climb up into the tree and bring the goat, named Kijo, back down to safety.

Kijo’s mom says she loves to play in the trees but this time, she was afraid to jump down because she went too high and the tree was wet. When she’s not playing in trees, Kijo loves to dress as a princess and a taco. Kijo’s mom says she’s grateful the firefighter saved her spoiled baby.

