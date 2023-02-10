RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a blind dog that vanished during a recent auto theft. According to deputies, the dog named “Spot” was in his owner’s pickup truck at the Sandoval Regional Medical Center when it was stolen.
The owner has since returned to their home out of state, but deputies want to track down the dog and reunite him with his owner. If anyone has any information contact the Rio Rancho Police Department at 505-891-7226 or the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office at 505-867-7526.