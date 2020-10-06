ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – People living in Roswell can now get their hands on a Lotaburger. Blake’s Lotaburger opened its first Roswell restaurant Tuesday. The new location includes alien-themed art. Blake’s has more than 80 locations throughout the southwest.
Latest New Mexico News
- Elk found tangled in fence in Lincoln National Forest
- Blake’s Lotaburger opens first Roswell location
- New Mexico nursing homes receive first round of rapid COVID-19 tests
- High schools participating in ‘Dude, Be Nice’ campaign
- Increase SNAP benefits extended through October