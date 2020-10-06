Blake’s Lotaburger opens first Roswell location

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – People living in Roswell can now get their hands on a Lotaburger. Blake’s Lotaburger opened its first Roswell restaurant Tuesday. The new location includes alien-themed art. Blake’s has more than 80 locations throughout the southwest.

