Black Hawk helicopters to begin southern border flights

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Black Hawk helicopters will soon be used to monitor the stretch of the southern border that includes New Mexico.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release reports that three of the military helicopters will be added to the El Paso area fleet. Officials with the El Paso Air Branch say that by having the black hawk helicopters they will be better able to help federal and local authorities in the Boot Heel of New Mexico and allow for a faster, more reliable response.

The Black Hawks will take on missions such as aerial patrols, external lift operations, fast rope and rappel operations, and the insertions of agents into inaccessible terrain.

The release states that Black Hawks are 10% faster than older UH-1N “Huey” helicopters they are replacing. The UH-1N helicopters will be retired and then sold.