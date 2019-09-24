Black-footed ferrets released on New Mexico ranch

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted:

WAGON MOUND, N.M. (KRQE) – A ranch in northern New Mexico is home to more black-footed ferrets.

Over the weekend, the Department of Game and Fish — with the help of some volunteers — released four of the ferrets on Greg Moore’s ranch just 15 miles from Wagon Mound.

It’s not the first time either. Last year, eight others were released. Moore says the ferrets prey on prairie dogs, helping to keep the population down.

Black-footed ferrets are native to New Mexico but almost went extinct more than 30 years ago.

