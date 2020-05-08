Bisti Bay testing water slides in anticipation of upcoming season

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not clear when Farmington’s water park will open for summer. But when it does, the water slides will be ready.
Bisti Bay at Brookside Park announced it will be testing its two 150-foot slides next week. That process involves repeatedly sending five people of various sizes down the slides, to determine the optimal water flow.
Bisti Bay opened last July. So far there is no opening date set for this year.
