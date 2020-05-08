Bisti Bay testing water slides in anticipation of upcoming season

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not clear when Farmington’s water park will open for summer. But when it does, the water slides will be ready.

Bisti Bay at Brookside Park announced it will be testing its two 150-foot slides next week. That process involves repeatedly sending five people of various sizes down the slides, to determine the optimal water flow.

Bisti Bay opened last July. So far there is no opening date set for this year.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss