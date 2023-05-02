LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Los Alamos has released the headliners for its free Summer Concert Series. Starting May 26, there will be weekly concerts from a variety of acts at the Ashley Pond Park. Concerts start at 7 p.m. each Friday and run from May 26 through September 1.

Weekly Concert Headliners:

May 26 – Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters June 2 – Coffis Brothers

Coffis Brothers June 9 – Escape on a Horse

Escape on a Horse June 16 – Nosotros

Nosotros June 23 – The Long Run – Colorado’s Tribute to the Eagles

The Long Run – Colorado’s Tribute to the Eagles June 30 – Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts

Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts July 7 – Shamar Allen

Shamar Allen July 14 – The Blue Ventures

The Blue Ventures July 21 – Stone Daddy

Stone Daddy July 28 – Igor & the Red Elvises

Igor & the Red Elvises August 4 – JJ & The Hooligans

JJ & The Hooligans August 11 – Brandon Saiz

Brandon Saiz August 18 – Dusty Low

Dusty Low August 25 – Those Crazy Nights: A Tribute to Journey

Those Crazy Nights: A Tribute to Journey September 1 – Baracutanga

People can also enjoy art exhibits at Fuller Lodge Art Center and the Mesa Public Library and performances at the Los Alamos Performing Art Center. For more information on the summer concert series and other events around Los Alamos, go the the visit Los Alamos website.