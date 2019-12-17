Live Now
Bill to make White Sands a national park awaits president’s signature

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – White Sands is just a signature away from becoming a national park.

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the National Defense Authorization on Tuesday. The $738 billion military spending bill includes a provision that would upgrade White Sands from a national monument to a national park.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, who pushed the change, says the new designation will boost tourism and bring more money for the upkeep of the park.

The spending bill also stops the usage of a dangerous firefighting foam. Chemicals have seeped into the groundwater near military bases, including here in New Mexico.

The bill is now headed to the president’s desk for his signature.

