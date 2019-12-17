Bill to make White Sands a national park awaits president’s signature

FILE – This March 19, 2011 photo shows the shifting dunes of White Sands National Monument near Alamogordo, N.M. U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich on Friday, May 4, 2018, announced legislation that will seek to elevate the monument to a national park, which supporters say would boost visitation and recognition of the area’s scenic and scientific […]

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – White Sands is just a signature away from becoming a national park.

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the National Defense Authorization on Tuesday. The $738 billion military spending bill includes a provision that would upgrade White Sands from a national monument to a national park.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, who pushed the change, says the new designation will boost tourism and bring more money for the upkeep of the park.

The spending bill also stops the usage of a dangerous firefighting foam. Chemicals have seeped into the groundwater near military bases, including here in New Mexico.

The bill is now headed to the president’s desk for his signature.