NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee discussed having a waiting period before being able to buy a gun.

Senate Bill 427 would require gun buyers to have a two-week waiting period before actually getting the gun.

Supporters called it a ‘life-changing bill’ that would allow people in emotional distress or who are suicidal to have time to ‘cool off’ before using a gun.

Those against the law said a majority of gun buyers already have a gun in the home and argued the bill wouldn’t make a big difference.

There is also a House bill aiming to bring a waiting period to firearm sales, but this Senate bill is different in that it has consequences with a violation resulting in a misdemeanor charge.

Ultimately, the bill passed on a 6-to-1 vote. It will head to the Senate Judiciary Committee next.