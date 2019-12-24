Bill proposes to ban private immigration detention in New Mexico

New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)-Some state Democratic lawmakers are pushing to stop private detention centers from housing migrants.

Representative Angelica Rubio from Las Cruces is backing the proposed bill which would prevent cities and counties from signing contracts with private companies to detain immigrants. No word yet from the governor’s office if the bill will be heard.

The proposal would prevent cities and counties from renewing their agreements after June 30, 2020. In the past, similar bills have failed to pass.

