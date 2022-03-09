SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has signed a bill that will strengthen legal representation to children, parents, and guardians in child abuse and neglect cases. Currently, the law does require courts to appoint attorneys, but with 1,900 cases reported in just the last year, there just aren’t enough attorneys to go around.

House Bill 46 will create an independent office to oversee the process, hiring and contracting more attorneys. Representative Gail Chasey, who has worked as a court-appointed attorney in these cases, was one of the sponsors.

She says a big part of this is also more social workers. “..Who can help the families to achieve stability and safety sooner or for children who need to go to live with other family members to help the families stabilize sooner and reduce trauma children are experiencing now in the system,” says Rep. Chasey (D- Albuquerque).

Funding for the new office will come from more than $6 million allocated by the legislature for court-appointed attorneys.