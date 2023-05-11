SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction work to Bill Evans Lake is almost done. There are new fishing jetties and there is better boat access. The lake is about 35 minutes northwest of Silver City.

Recently, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish put in about $800,000 worth of a new boat ramp and access equipment, the department says.

The lake is now back open, but the new boat ramp is still closed until the lake’s water level rises. The Department of Game and Fish expects that to happen in June.