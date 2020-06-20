Bill establishing NM Civil Rights Commission passes House

The New Mexico Roundhouse - 2015 Legislative Session_85409

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico House of Representatives passed House Bill 5 Friday night, which would establish a New Mexico Civil Rights Commission to identify reforms and make guidelines addressing abuses made by officials against New Mexicans.

The bill, sponsored by Representative and Speaker of the House Brian Egolf, passed in a bipartisan vote of 53-17 and now heads to the Senate. The 10-member commission would be appointed by a panel consisting of the governor, speaker of the house, senate minority leader, and senate pro tempore. The commission’s duties would include making recommendations regarding violations of state constitutional rights and examining existing laws such as qualified immunity.

