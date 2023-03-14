SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has been working for years on creating and maintaining a recreational trail running the length of the Rio Grande in the state. Some progress has been made, but now, the commission doing that work could be transferred to the state’s Economic Development Department.

Senate Bill 94 would transfer the Rio Grande Trail Commission from the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department to the outdoor recreation division of the Economic Development Department. Doing so could help both the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department and the Economic Development Department become more efficient, according to an analysis.

The Rio Grande Trail Commission was created during the 2015 regular legislative session. Their goal is to expand outdoor recreation along the length of the Rio Grande. Last year, some members of the public expressed concern that the Commission hasn’t been making progress. And according to Rep. Tara Jaramillo (D-Doña Ana, Sierra & Socorro), the commission has completed about 80 miles of trail (out of about 500 total miles they hope to accomplish).

Tuesday, March 14, legislators in the House voted to approve Senate Bill 94. Now, it’s up to the Senate to decide if the bill heads to the Governor’s desk.