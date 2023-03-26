NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is a bill that would bring healthy meals to all students in New Mexico. It’s expected to be signed into law Monday.
Senate Bill 4 would require schools that participate in the federal school lunch and breakfast program to give students free, healthy meals for breakfast and lunch.
It also encourages school districts to prioritize serving New Mexico-grown food.
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to sign the bill into law Monday afternoon.