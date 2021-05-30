Bikes now available at Santa Fe libraries

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Santa Fe can now check out bikes from their library. The Genoveva Chavez Community Center, Fort Marcy, and Satna Fe Public Library are offering them to people with a valid driver’s license and who live in Santa Fe.

Story continues below

People do need to call a day ahead of time and sign a safety waiver at checkout. The bike, a helmet, and a lock will be provided along with a map of Santa Fe’s bike trails. More information is available on the Santa Fe Government Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES