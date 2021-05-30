Bikes now available at Santa Fe libraries

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Santa Fe can now check out bikes from their library. The Genoveva Chavez Community Center, Fort Marcy, and Satna Fe Public Library are offering them to people with a valid driver’s license and who live in Santa Fe.

Story continues below

People do need to call a day ahead of time and sign a safety waiver at checkout. The bike, a helmet, and a lock will be provided along with a map of Santa Fe’s bike trails. More information is available on the Santa Fe Government Facebook page.