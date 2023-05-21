RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – If you do not have any plans for Memorial Day Weekend, then Red River might be a good option.

This year will be the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally. It will take place on Thursday, May 25, and go until Memorial Day. This event brings more than 28,000 bikers from all different backgrounds. The town will also be filled with live music along with food vendors.

While you are there, officials said to ride the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway, an 84-mile loop through northern New Mexico’s most beautiful scenery. For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here.