Bike program serving kids on Navajo Nation receives $10K from NM

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – A local non-profit is receiving some help from the state in their efforts to make sure kids in the Navajo Nation have some wheels. Silver Stallion is a mobile bike center based in Gallup. It’s a van-based bike shop that’s been driving around the Navajo Nation for the past six months repairing hundreds of kids’ bikes.

Officials say across 27,000 square miles, there’s not a single bike shop. “The decision of whether or not kids can make bikes a part of their life is sort of already decided for them for the most part,” said Scott Nydam, founder and executive director of the non-profit. The Outdoor Equity Fund invested $10,000 into the bike center.