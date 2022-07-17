NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big Jim Farms celebrated their U-Pick Sunflowers event with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Saturday. The farm, located in Los Ranchos, allows people to pick their own sunflowers.

It’s a way to bring people together for a common cause while supporting a local business. “You pick, the whole mentality behind it is awesome. That whole initiative, a community’s out here now, and so that’s what we’re trying to build is a community here in Albuquerque,” said Joey Gutierrez, director of membership for the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

The farm is open year-round from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Big Jim Farms is planning to hold u-pick events for chile and pumpkin season later this year.