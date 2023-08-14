ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque experience is going to look a little different this season, as Big Jim Farms is expanding onto a new lot. The farm has packed their chile, moving their ‘U-Pick experience’ to the Los Poblanos Open Space.

“We needed to rotate, we’ve been doing chile and sunflowers on that other farm for six, seven years already,” said owner, Jim Wagner.

Now, the fields are lush and ready to go. Wagner believes anyone coming to check out the farm this year, will see a difference. “Hopefully we’ll get to do it for a long time and expand into some more stuff and more different crops,” said Wagner.

The sunflowers have already been a big hit on opening weekend but more is still to come. Plus, pumpkin picking is a little under two months away. Wagner is looking forward to watching the farm take root in it’s new home.