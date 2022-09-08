NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday is opening day for the New Mexico State Fair and organizers say this state fair will be the first time since 2019 that everything feels normal again. Gates open at 10 a.m. Thursday with $2 admission for opening day.

The 2022 New Mexico State Fair features the return of 4-H and FFA kids along with livestock. Fair officials say the rodeo and concerts are bigger this year. According to the State Fair’s website, the Dwight Yoakam concert is sold out. With larger crowds expected this year, organizers say there will be an increased security presence. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $8 for kids, and children five and under get in for free. The fair runs until September 18. For a list of events and things happening at the fair, visit the NM State Fair website.