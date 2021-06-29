Big Brothers Big Sisters seeking volunteers, win free round-trip ticket

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region is in the middle of a “60 Bigs in 60 Days” campaign where they are recruiting sixty new volunteers to become mentors. If you sign up before July 30, your name will be put into a drawing for a chance at a round-trip ticket on Southwest Airlines.

Children need mentors more than ever, and it’s easy to become a Big. All it takes is 4 hours a month and a commitment of one year. Big Brothers Big Sisters will provide you with match activities, ideas, and support every step of the way. They need thirty more Bigs by the end of July to meet their campaign goal of sixty Bigs in sixty days. Anyone who signs up or refers a friend will win the roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines. Sign up today at bbbsmountainregion.org/volunteer.