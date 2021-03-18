Big Brothers Big Sisters discuss mentoring opportunities during COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE)- Now more than ever, children need the support of a caring mentor in their life to reach their full potential. The Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region currently has 92 children on their waiting list looking for someone to step up. Director of Development Sarah Rogala discusses being a mentor and how you can become one today for a kid who needs it the most.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the powers and promise of youth. Currently, they are serving over 850 children through professionally supported mentoring relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region has been in the community for 40 years and dedicates to helping New Mexico’s youth.

Right now, they have 92 children on their waiting list. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Brothers Big Sisters has continued to make matches. Their staff has supported families by providing food, housing, and utility assistance and connecting them to vital resources. Big Brothers Big Sisters offers virtual matches, outdoor mentoring, and virtual enrollment to keep volunteers and families safe. It only takes 4 hours a month and a one-year commitment to change a child’s life to become a mentor. You can also support the program financially or reach out to find more ways to get involved through their board or other volunteer opportunities.

On April 29, Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region will be hosting their second annual Biggest Little Show virtual gala. People will have the opportunity to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters and the impact it has had on so many of their matches. The program is 30 minutes long and will be packed with heartwarming stories, information on the launch of their Big Futures Campaign, and tons of fun. The virtual gala is at 7 PM, and head to bbbsmountainregion.org/gala2021 to tune in.