NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Biden Administration has invested more than $7 million in fiscal year 2023 to advance wildfire resilience work and support fuels management projects in New Mexico on 63,754 acres of land across the state.

The funding is part of $468 million allocated by the Department of the Interior earlier this year to reduce wildfire risk, mitigate impacts and rehabilitate burned areas across the country. “As wildfire seasons become longer, more intense and more dangerous, investments from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda are helping provide for a more strategic approach to wildland fire management and mitigation, greater support of wildland firefighters, and much-needed equipment and preparedness methods,” said Secretary Deb Haaland.

