Bicyclists reportedly hit by New Mexico judge honored with ceremony

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been nearly two months since investigators say a New Mexico judge crashed into two bicyclists, killing one. On Sunday, the family of the victim and the surviving cyclist honored their loved one the only way they knew how.

“Bill and I did all kinds of rides all across the state. We were just doing a little training ride before our backpack trip,” says Karl Baumgartner.

Now, a ghost bike is all Karl Baumgartner has to remember his friend, Bill Weinman.

“I’m going to miss my friend. He was a great person,” he says.

Back in September, investigators say Seventh Judicial District Court Judge, Shannon Murdock, crashed into two bicyclists along Highway 60, near Mountainair. No charges have been filed and the details of what happened are still unclear.

However, the family says the two men were very experienced bicyclists who always put safety first.

“When I first heard about it, I was like he must be out on one of his very long bike rides and something terrible must’ve happened,” says Matthew Weinman.

Matthew Weinman is Bill’s son. The news of his father’s death was something he could not believe.

“It was just overwhelming, like pure shock,” he says.

While the case is still under investigation, Matthew hopes to find peace with what happened with Judge Murdock was behind the wheel.

“I want to be able to forgive this person and feel like there’s some kind of sorrow for our family,” Matthew says.

Sunday, friends, and family of Bill came to honor his life by installing a ghost bike right at the site of the crash, hoping it can save lives.

“To bring awareness for cyclists’ safety. Cyclists have the same rights as other motor vehicles on the road,” says Melissa Weinman, Bill’s daughter-in-law.

At the same time, paying tribute to a dear friend.

“You couldn’t have had a better friend. I met him and we just loved doing the same stuff together,” says Baumgartner.

Baumgartner says he’s still healing from his injuries and is anxious to get back on his bike.