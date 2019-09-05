Bicyclist rescued after getting lost in Jemez Mountains

VALLES CALDERA, N.M. (KRQE) – A badly injured bicyclist has been found after being lost in the Jemez Mountains for two days.

First responders found the man in the Valles Caldera National Preserve. They say the cyclist had life-threatening injuries.

They say he was injured on Monday and spent two nights in the preserve with no shelter and little food. Thankfully, his friends reported him missing when he didn’t return from his ride and had a good idea of where he might be, reducing the search time.

