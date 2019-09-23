Bicyclist killed, another injured in crash involving New Mexico judge

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities say a New Mexico judge was involved in a deadly crash with two bicyclists.

Sheriff’s investigators say District Judge Shannon Murdock was traveling east on Highway 60 approaching Mountainair when she collided with the cyclists also headed east. One of them was killed, the other injured.

Deputies are still investigating, but they do not suspect alcohol played a role. Judge Murdock serves in the Seventh Judicial District, which includes Catron, Sierra, Socorro and Torrance counties.