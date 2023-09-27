NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local non-profit is hosting a series of donation drives to provide bicycles to New Mexicans who might not otherwise have access to them.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz is holding these drives throughout the fall in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and Los Alamos.

The organization hopes to collect hundreds of bikes from the community.

Whether donors have outgrown their wheels or just don’t use them, the non-profit is accepting bikes of all styles and sizes.

The first drive will be at 11 a.m. on October 8 in Santa Fe at either Century Bank or the Santa Fe Place Mall.