OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal officials said the suspect killed in Mescalero’s first police shooting on record was armed with a knife.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) said an officer stationed in Mescalero responded to a call for assistance on July 9 when the suspect rushed at him with a knife.

The BIA said the officer tried to deploy a Taser, but it didn’t work, so the officer shot and killed the suspect, later identified as a tribal member.

Neither was named, but the FBI is now investigating, and a BIA review is underway.

Four days after the shooting, the Interior Department implemented a new policy to expedite the release of body-worn and dashboard camera video.

The BIA said in the coming months, it will also consult with tribes on police transparency policies.