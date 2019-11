NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (L-R) Michael Schneider, Peter Gould, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito speak onstage during the Better Call Saul FYC Event at the Television Academy on March 26, 2019 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for AMC)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Good news for Better Call Saul fans, the show is returning for a fifth season next year.

The official Better Call Saul Twitter page posted a teaser video on Thursday. In it, you can see what appears to be a Saul Goodman business card in the hands of someone who has had a run-in with the law.

The season premiere of Better Call Saul is scheduled to air on February 23, 2020.