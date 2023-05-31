NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Now that school’s out, a vacation might be on your horizon, but you might already be living in the best place to vacay. WalletHub recently released its 2023 list of Best and Worst Cities for Staycations and a couple of New Mexico spots made the list.

In the list of 182 cities, Albuquerque and Las Cruces made it into the top 50 (#27 and #47, respectively). Each city was broken down into three ranked categories; recreation, food & entertainment, and rest & relaxation.

Albuquerque’s recreation score was 38, for food & entertainment they got the #22 spot, and for rest & relaxation, they scored 84 with an overall score of 47.25. Las Cruces’ best score came in the rest & relaxation department, as they scored the #2 spot. For recreation, they got #169 and for food & entertainment, they got #138 with an overall score of 44.29.

WalletHub analyzed the 182 cities in the study using 42 relevant metrics for each of the aforementioned categories. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale. They then calculated each city’s weighted average across all the metrics to get their overall score.