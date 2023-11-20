NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few ski areas have already opened, but that’s not the only activity you can do in the snow! Check out some New Mexico locations to go tubing in the winter.

Angel Fire Resort

Angel Fire Resort’s opens on December 15, 2023. They’re rated 2.7 stars on Yelp and 4.4 on Google Reviews.

Capulin Snow Play Area

This location is ranked 5 stars on Yelp. On Google Reviews, it’s rated 4.9 stars. Tubing and sledding are welcome there, but they don’t allow metal or wooden sleds.

Red River Ski Area

This ski area offers tubing. Their tubing sessions begin November 21, 2023. It’s rated 4.6 stars on Google Reviews and 4.1 stars on Yelp.

Ruidoso Winter Park

This park is rated 4.3 on Google Reviews and 3.1 on Yelp. They open on Thanksgiving Day 2023.

Taos Ski Valley

This ski area offers an area for tubing. They’re expecting to open on Thanksgiving Day.

If you want to visit a national forest or park to go tubing, the US Forest Service suggests contacting the local ranger district.

UPMC Health Beat advises supervising children, wearing a helmet, sitting face forward, and going down the hill one at a time.

When you’re spending time in a cold area, it’s recommended to wear warm clothes like hats, coats, gloves, boots, and snow pants.