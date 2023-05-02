NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s camping season and time to pack up the family and spend some nights under the stars. If a four-legged friend is a part of that family, you’ll need to make sure the campground you go to allows them. Here’s a selection of some of the best campgrounds that are dog-friendly In New Mexico according to the camping website The Dyrt.
- Mesa Top Camping – Madrid
- Lava Reach RV Site – Atrisco
- Oasis on the Mesa – Arroyo Hondo
- Questa Lodge & RV Resort – Questa
- Midtown Mountain Campground & RV Park – Sierra Blanca
- Casa Mistica – Nogal
- Black Bear Group Campground – Chippeway Park
- Slide Group Area Campground – Cloudcroft
- Coal Mine Campground – San Mateo
- Valley of Fires Recreation Area – Carrizozo