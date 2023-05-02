NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s camping season and time to pack up the family and spend some nights under the stars. If a four-legged friend is a part of that family, you’ll need to make sure the campground you go to allows them. Here’s a selection of some of the best campgrounds that are dog-friendly In New Mexico according to the camping website The Dyrt.

Mesa Top Camping – Madrid

Lava Reach RV Site – Atrisco

Oasis on the Mesa – Arroyo Hondo

Questa Lodge & RV Resort – Questa

Midtown Mountain Campground & RV Park – Sierra Blanca

Casa Mistica – Nogal

Black Bear Group Campground – Chippeway Park

Slide Group Area Campground – Cloudcroft

Coal Mine Campground – San Mateo

Valley of Fires Recreation Area – Carrizozo