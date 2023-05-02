NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s camping season and time to pack up the family and spend some nights under the stars. If a four-legged friend is a part of that family, you’ll need to make sure the campground you go to allows them. Here’s a selection of some of the best campgrounds that are dog-friendly In New Mexico according to the camping website The Dyrt.

  • Mesa Top Camping – Madrid
  • Lava Reach RV Site – Atrisco
  • Oasis on the Mesa – Arroyo Hondo
  • Questa Lodge & RV Resort – Questa
  • Midtown Mountain Campground & RV Park – Sierra Blanca
  • Casa Mistica – Nogal
  • Black Bear Group Campground – Chippeway Park
  • Slide Group Area Campground – Cloudcroft
  • Coal Mine Campground – San Mateo
  • Valley of Fires Recreation Area – Carrizozo