BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County treasurer has sent out nearly 28,000 notices for property owners behind on their taxes. That includes those delinquent on their real property, personal property or livestock, or mobile homes.

Taxpayers have until July 10 to make their payments. Then, unpaid accounts will be subject to interest and penalty fees. Payments can be made at Alvarado Square online.