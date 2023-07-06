BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has announced a new media campaign in an effort to stop illegal dumping. A press release states the campaign promotes the message that illegal dumping is not as convenient as disposing of unwanted items properly.

People who have to get rid of heavy trash, furniture, and appliances are encouraged to visit www.ihavetrash.com to find service locations or arrange a free large item pickup. Illegal dumping can also be reported at that site.

The campaign is funded by a $113,636 Recycling and Illegal Dumping (RAID) grant awarded to the county last year by the New Mexico Environmental Department. The money comes from a revenue fund derived from motor vehicle registration fees.

The campaign, created by local ad agency Lavendr, is being used on several media outlets. For a list of services and ways to report illegal dumping visit www.ihavetrash.com.